Afghan Forces retake Badakhshan's Kohistan District

According to the report, the Commando troops landed in Kohistan district at midnight on Thursday to aid other forces in the area, confirmed Badakhshan Police Chief Abdul Khaliq Aqsai.

Afghan National Army

By ANI

KABUL: The Afghan forces on Saturday retook Kohistan district in Afghanistan's northeast province of Badakhshan, confirmed the country's Interior Ministry.

Not divulging the details of the military operations, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that the Taliban suffered heavy losses and the operation will continue to clear all the district from militants, reported TOLO News.

The district had fallen the Taliban on Thursday evening.

According to the media reports, officials said the district fell to the terror outfit on Thursday due of the lack of reinforcement troops needed, said Abdul Rahman Talat, a member of Badakhshan provincial council. 

