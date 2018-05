By AFP

MOSCOW: At least 350 people were detained at opposition protests across Russia on Saturday, as police violently attempted to disperse an unsanctioned rally in Moscow using tear gas, an independent monitor and AFP correspondents said.

Top opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his ally Nikolai Lyaskin and a number of their supporters were detained in Moscow as police roughly rounded up protesters, according to AFP correspondents.

Independent monitoring group OVD-Info said more than 350 people had been detained by police nationwide.