Coal mine collapse kills six people in Pakistan

By PTI

KARACHI: A coal mine collapsed today in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, killing at least six people and injuring as many others.

The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion in the Marwar area near Quetta, an official said.

The bodies of the miners killed in the incident have been recovered but there are still miners trapped under the rubble, said Deputy Commissioner Quetta Farrukh Atique said.

"The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion and we are trying to rescue the trapped workers," he said.

The official said six miners who were injured in the collapse had been pulled out from the rubble and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The miners killed belonged to the same village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, rescue officials said.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PCMLF), about 100 to 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

Last month, at least 11 miners died in mines' collapse in Darra Adam Khel and Jhelum.