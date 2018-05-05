Home World

Coal mine collapse kills six people in Pakistan

The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion in the Marwar area near Quetta, an official said.

Published: 05th May 2018 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of a coal mine

By PTI

KARACHI: A coal mine collapsed today in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, killing at least six people and injuring as many others.

The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion in the Marwar area near Quetta, an official said.

The bodies of the miners killed in the incident have been recovered but there are still miners trapped under the rubble, said Deputy Commissioner Quetta Farrukh Atique said.

"The collapse apparently took place because of a gas explosion and we are trying to rescue the trapped workers," he said.

The official said six miners who were injured in the collapse had been pulled out from the rubble and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The miners killed belonged to the same village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, rescue officials said.

According to the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation (PCMLF), about 100 to 200 labourers die on average in coal mine accidents every year.

Last month, at least 11 miners died in mines' collapse in Darra Adam Khel and Jhelum.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan's Baluchistan province Baluchistan Marwar area Pakistan

Comments

More from this section

London: Meet Rokhsana Fiaz, Newham's first directly elected woman mayor

Pakistan Army Chief confirms death sentences for 11 'hardcore terrorists'

Ex-Pakistani Army officer denies Imran Khan's claim of helping former PM Nawaz Sharif

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire | ANI
Watch: Udaipur Intercity Express catches fire
Baahubali: The Conclusion (Youtube grab)
Baahubali: The Conclusion crosses lifetime business of Baahubali in China
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats