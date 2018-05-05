Home World

Ex-Pakistani Army officer denies Imran Khan's claim of helping former PM Nawaz Sharif

The politician-turned-cricketer underscored that he pondered on this issue before going forward with levelling the allegation, reported Geo TV.

Published: 05th May 2018 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan (File |AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Army officer Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's allegation that the army helped former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2013 polls.

"Did he (Imran Khan) not get answer from the judicial commission headed by then chief justice of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk that completely rejected his allegations? If he is still not satisfied and not ready to abandon his rigging idea, then I ask him to get these again probed by another commission comprising three persons, one each from the army, the judiciary and the media," Dawn quoted Brig (retd) Ranjha, as saying.

"Before this I ask him to give an undertaking along with me to be ready to go for capital punishment in the wake of its (commission) report," he added.

Khan had alleged that Brig (retd) Ranjha had aided the former premier in Punjab during the last general elections, reported Geo TV.

His remarks came in an interview with Hamid Mir on Geo News programme Capital Talk.

Branding the PTI chief as an "irresponsible man", the former Pakistani Army official questioned how could the former hurl allegations against the army without any evidence, saying, "I tell him that the army is an institution and a brigadier is no one to run affairs on his own." 

