Four South Korean temples recommended for Unesco list

Four South Korean Buddhist temples were recommended for addition to the Unesco World Heritage list, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said here.

South Korea submitted an application last year for seven mountain temples to be listed, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The state agency said on Friday that Unesco's International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) recommended only four.

The final decision will be made at the World Heritage Committee meeting in Bahrain next month, with the listing most likely to be made.

The temples will join the list of other Unesco World Heritage sites in South Korea, such as the Changdeok Palace in central Seoul.

