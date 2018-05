By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, prompting fresh eruptions of a volcano that is threatening residential neighborhoods, the US Geological Survey said.

It said the shallow temblor struck at 12:32 pm (2232 GMT) and was centered on the south flank of the Kilauea volcano, which first erupted on Thursday after a series of quakes on the island. It had a depth of five kilometers (3.1 miles).

"This is in almost exactly the same location as the deadly 1975 M 7.1 quake," USGC said in a tweet.