Pakistan Army Chief confirms death sentences for 11 'hardcore terrorists'

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences for 11 "hardcore terrorists", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, in a statement, on Saturday.

Special military courts found them guilty of killing 60 civilians and security forces in recent years.

In addition to this, three convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

The killed 60 included, "36 civilians, 24 Armed Forces/Frontier Constabulary/ Police Officials and injuring 142 others," according to a statement issued by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR is the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

All 14 convicts, who were members of banned organisations, admitted their offences were awarded death sentences.

The trials are closed to the public but defendants are allowed to hire lawyers, according to the reports.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.