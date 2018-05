By PTI

BEIJING: A minivan carrying nine senior citizens fell into a river in China's south Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, killing eight people.

The vehicle fell into the river in Shantou Township of Cangwu County on Thursday night.

Eight people were killed while one was missing.

All nine people were local senior citizens, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescuers were searching for the missing person, the report added.