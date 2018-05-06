Home World

45 dead in attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria: civilian militia

Forty-five people died in an attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria, civilian militia members said on Sunday.

Cameroon soldiers stand guard at a lookout post as they take part in operations against the extremists group Boko Haram, near Elbeid bridge, left rear, that separates northern Cameroon from Nigeria's Borno state (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose (File | AP)

By AFP

KANO: Forty-five people died in an attack by armed bandits in northern Nigeria, civilian militia members said on Sunday, amid growing levels of rural violence often involving cattle theft, robbery and kidnappings for ransom.

"The 45 bodies were found scattered in the bush. The bandits pursued residents who mobilised to defend the village after overpowering them," said a vigilante who did not give his name.

