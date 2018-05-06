Home World

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson to meet with US officials on Iran

The nuclear agreement itself isn't cited as a discussion point in a statement on the trip from Britain's Foreign Office but Iran is listed as one of the international issues Johnson is to discuss.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson(File| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Britain's top diplomat is visiting the US for two days of talks with the Trump administration as President Donald Trump decides whether to pull out of the multinational nuclear agreement with Iran.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who is expected to arrive today, is a strong proponent of the deal.

The deadline for Trump's decision is May 12.

But Iran is listed as one of the international issues Johnson is to discuss along with North Korea and Syria.

The statement says Johnson is expected to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, national security adviser John Bolton and other senior administration officials as well as congressional foreign policy leaders.

