Dutch police probe city centre stabbing

Published: 06th May 2018 10:23 PM

By AFP

THE HAGUE (NETHERLANDS): Dutch police were Sunday investigating a broad daylight stabbing in the centre of The Hague which left three people in a serious condition in hospital.

But they refused to describe Saturday afternoon's incident close to the city's main train station as terror related, after they had to shoot the attacker in the foot and taser him when he refused to drop his knife.

"Extensive investigations are taking place into the suspect's background, and his home has been searched," The Hague police said in a statement, adding the man was "being questioned about his motives."

They described the 31-year-old attacker as "confused" saying he was already known to them and to the city's emergency services.

The Dutch public broadcaster NOS however said the man was a Syrian, who lived in the city, but was not on a list of potential terror suspects.

Witnesses also told NOS that  he had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) at the moment of the stabbing.

But both the police and city authorities said they could not confirm such reports, and  mayor Pauline Krikke urged people "not to speculate" adding "the investigation must first be properly carried out."

Police also said that videos of the attack and the man's comments formed part of their investigation.

Three people aged between 21 and 41 were seriously injured in the stabbing and remained in hospital Sunday. But police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

The attacker was also given medical treatment for his gunshot wound. Video images on social media appeared to show a bearded man lying on the ground, a knife in his hand, with blood flowing from his foot.

