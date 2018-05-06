Home World

Mexico: 9 found dead in back of truck in Guerrero state

State prosecutors say in a statement that the men were apparently kidnapped Thursday and reported missing the following night.

By PTI

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities say nine men have been found murdered in the back of a small cargo truck in the southern state of Guerrero.

The truck was discovered Saturday morning along a highway between the state capital, Chilpancingo, and the city of Tixtla.

It was registered to one of the victims.

Prosecutors say the men lived in Tixtla and Chilpancingo and used the vehicle to sell possibly ill-gotten food products.

Guerrero has one of the highest homicide rates of Mexico's 31 states plus the capital district.

It is home to opium poppy plantations and splintered gangs at war with each other for control of the drug trade and extortion rackets.

