Pakistan: 16 killed in Quetta coal mine collapse

Sixteen miners were killed and nine others injured, when a coal mine collapsed in Marwaarh, 45 kilometers east of Quetta, on Saturday.

By ANI

QUETTA: Sixteen miners were killed and nine others injured, when a coal mine collapsed in Marwaarh, 45 kilometers east of Quetta, on Saturday.

The incident took place due to a gas explosion.

"The roof caved in following an explosion triggered by the accumulation of methane gas, killing 16 miners and wounding nine others, two of them seriously", Jawaid Shahwani, commissioner of Quetta Division said, as quoted by Geo News.

According to him, nearly 25 workers were inside the mine when the explosion occurred. All the injured miners were rescued and taken to hospital.

He further said that some bodies are recovered but the ones buried deep inside will take time to recover.

In March 2011, a similar incident occurred, killing at least 43 workers in Balochistan.

