Serb accused of genocide arrested in Romania

The 50-year-old suspect, named only as Stevan B., "is being investigated for genocide committed from September to December 1991", the border police said in a statement.

By AFP

BUCHAREST (ROMANIA): A Serb man wanted by Interpol on genocide charges has been arrested in a Romanian town just across the border, Romanian  police said Sunday.

He was a crew member on a Serbian-flagged vessel and was arrested during an identity check on Saturday.

According to Romanian media, the suspect was born in Croatia and is a former member of a paramilitary group who allegedly committed crimes against ethnic Croat and Hungarian civilians.

The 1991-95 Croatian war of independence, supported by Belgrade, left around 20,000 people dead and marked the start of break-up of Yugoslavia.

