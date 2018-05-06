Serb accused of genocide arrested in Romania

By AFP

BUCHAREST (ROMANIA): A Serb man wanted by Interpol on genocide charges has been arrested in a Romanian town just across the border, Romanian police said Sunday.

The 50-year-old suspect, named only as Stevan B., "is being investigated for genocide committed from September to December 1991", the border police said in a statement.

He was a crew member on a Serbian-flagged vessel and was arrested during an identity check on Saturday.

According to Romanian media, the suspect was born in Croatia and is a former member of a paramilitary group who allegedly committed crimes against ethnic Croat and Hungarian civilians.

The 1991-95 Croatian war of independence, supported by Belgrade, left around 20,000 people dead and marked the start of break-up of Yugoslavia.