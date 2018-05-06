Home World

Six Indians abducted by armed men in Afghanistan's Baghlan

The incident happened in Bagh-e-Shamal village of the provincial capital Pul-e-Khomre, TOLO news reported, citing local officials.

KABUL: Unidentified armed men abducted six Indians and one Afghan employee of an Indian infrastructure company in Afghanistan's Baghlan province today, a media report said.

They were abducted while travelling to the area, where the company, KEC, owns an electricity sub-station contract.

Baghlan provincial council has linked the incident to the Taliban.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far.

