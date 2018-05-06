Home World

Suicide bomb attack kills 2 Afghan border policemen

Gen Abdul Raziq, the provincial police chief, said today's evening attack targeted his house in the Spin Boldak district but that he was not home at the time, and was followed by a gun battle.

Published: 06th May 2018 05:51 AM

By PTI

KANDAHAR: An Afghan official says that at least two border policemen have been killed after an attack by a group of suicide bombers in the southern province of Kandahar.

Raziq added that two other attackers were later shot and killed by police forces during a gun battle in which one policeman was also wounded.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents are active in southern Kandahar, especially in Spin Boldak near the border with Pakistan.

 

