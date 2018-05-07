Home World

Chennai tourist injured in stone pelting incident dies in Srinagar hospital 

Published: 07th May 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri protesters throw stones at government forces in Srinagar (Photo |AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A tourist from Chennai, injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg road on Monday, succumbed to critical injuries in a hospital here, police said.

The tourist, identified as R. Thirumani, 22, son of Rajwali, of Chennai was injured when stone pelters attacked a tourist vehicle in Narbal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road.

"He was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura here but succumbed to critical injuries this evening," a police source said.

Thirumani's body was later brought to the police hospital here and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went there immediately after she was informed that the tourist had passed away.

