Former secretary of state John Kerry created Iranian nuclear deal 'mess': Trump 

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Describing the Iranian nuclear agreement as a badly negotiated deal, US President Donald Trump today blamed former secretary of state John Kerry for the "mess".

The United States does not need John Kerry's possibly illegal shadow diplomacy on the very badly negotiated Iran deal.

He was the one that created this MESS in the first place!" Trump said in a tweet.

His tweet comes days ahead of his decision on the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by the previous Obama administration.

Indications from the Trump administration signal that he is likely to scrap the deal.

Several of his key allies, particularly in Europe, are against such a move.