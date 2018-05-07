Home World

Israeli minister says 'Lebanon equals Hezbollah' after election

"Hezbollah = Lebanon," Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a rightist in the Israel's conservative coalition government, said on Twitter on Monday.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Posters showing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah hang outside a polling station during Lebanon's parliamentary elections, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 6, 2018. | Associated Press

By Reuters

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah's gains in the Lebanese election on Sunday show that the state is indistinguishable from the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group and that Israel should not distinguish between them in any future war, an Israeli security cabinet minister said.

"Hezbollah = Lebanon," Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a rightist in the Israel's conservative coalition government, said on Twitter on Monday.

"The State of Israel will not differentiate between the sovereign State of Lebanon and Hezbollah, and will view Lebanon as responsible for any action from within its territory."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Taliban attack Afghan police patrol in Kandahar, killing five

Sheikh Hasina says Myanmar needs to learn communal harmony from Bangladesh

Pakistan minister in 'satisfactory condition' after assassination bid

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'