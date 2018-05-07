Home World

New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors

The Palais du Tokyo museum is part of growing efforts by France's tiny nudist community to encourage acceptance of clothes-free activities.

Published: 07th May 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nudists pose as they visit a contemporary art exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo museum in Paris Saturday, May 5, 2018. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

PARIS: Visitors at a leading contemporary art museum in Paris didn't leave only their coats in the cloakroom — they left all their clothes.

The Palais du Tokyo museum opened its doors to nudists for a special visit Saturday. It's part of growing efforts by France's tiny nudist community to encourage acceptance of clothes-free activities, after a nudist restaurant and nudist park opened in the French capital.

The museum visit was arranged before regular opening hours so the nudists wouldn't mingle with other visitors. They viewed an exhibit of contemporary works focused on "Discord."

Organizers said they are hoping to attract younger members and get rid of "complexes" around their nudist practices, which they don't wanted "limited to beaches, summertime or a certain category of the population."

Comments

More from this section

