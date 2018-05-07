Home World

Nikki Haley says does not think about running for presidency

Nikki Haley, America's envoy to the UN, has said she is not thinking about running for the presidency and wants to do her best in her current job.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Nikki Haley (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Nikki Haley, America's envoy to the UN, has said she is not thinking about running for the presidency and wants to do her best in her current job.

The 46-year-old top Indian-American diplomat is often described as one of the Republican Party's brightest stars.

Her name is often raised in Republican circles as a potential future contender for the White House or other high-profile roles in government.

"I don't think about it. No one wants to believe this. But people spend more time talking about my future," Haley said when asked if she is running for the president.

"My job is to be the best UN Ambassador I can possibly be and make sure that people are proud of it. I don't think about the future, and honestly, I don't have time. Between North Korea, Russia and Syria, the last thing I'm thinking about is what I'm gonna do in the future," Haley told CBS News.

Haley has spent much of her adult life in elected office. She served in the South Carolina state House from 2004 through 2010. In 2011, she was elected governor. She served in that job until she was appointed by President Donald Trump to her current position.

Haley was born as Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, to an Indian American Sikh family who had emigrated from Punjab's Amritsar district.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
presidential election Nikki Haley

Comments

More from this section

Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm 

EU migration dispute heats up again before June summit

News agencies hail 'major step' by EU to make net giants pay for news

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'