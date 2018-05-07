Nikki Haley says does not think about running for presidency

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Nikki Haley, America's envoy to the UN, has said she is not thinking about running for the presidency and wants to do her best in her current job.

The 46-year-old top Indian-American diplomat is often described as one of the Republican Party's brightest stars.

Her name is often raised in Republican circles as a potential future contender for the White House or other high-profile roles in government.

"I don't think about it. No one wants to believe this. But people spend more time talking about my future," Haley said when asked if she is running for the president.

"My job is to be the best UN Ambassador I can possibly be and make sure that people are proud of it. I don't think about the future, and honestly, I don't have time. Between North Korea, Russia and Syria, the last thing I'm thinking about is what I'm gonna do in the future," Haley told CBS News.

Haley has spent much of her adult life in elected office. She served in the South Carolina state House from 2004 through 2010. In 2011, she was elected governor. She served in that job until she was appointed by President Donald Trump to her current position.

Haley was born as Nimrata Randhawa in Bamberg, South Carolina, to an Indian American Sikh family who had emigrated from Punjab's Amritsar district.