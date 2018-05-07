Home World

Pakistan elections won't get delayed: Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif

The elections are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz_Sharif-AP

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday, said that they will not let general elections be delayed in the country at any cost.

He said this on being questioned about the possibilities of a poll delay, following a failed assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday, Geo News reported.

He wondered where the minister's security was at the time of the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 4 said that general election would be held within 60 days after the formation of an interim government.

On May 31, the current government is expected to conclude its five-year term. The caretaker government will then take over to oversee the general elections, he said.

The elections are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Comments

More from this section

China's Communist party using VR gear to test member loyalty

President Vladimir Putin rolls out new Russian limo at inauguration

Will eliminate Assad if he lets Iran operate from Syria: Israel

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'