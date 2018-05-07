Pakistan elections won't get delayed: Ousted PM Nawaz Sharif

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday, said that they will not let general elections be delayed in the country at any cost.

He said this on being questioned about the possibilities of a poll delay, following a failed assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday, Geo News reported.

He wondered where the minister's security was at the time of the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on May 4 said that general election would be held within 60 days after the formation of an interim government.

On May 31, the current government is expected to conclude its five-year term. The caretaker government will then take over to oversee the general elections, he said.

The elections are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.