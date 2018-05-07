Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expresses concern over situation in Kashmir

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi today expressed grave concern over the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists including a top commander and a fresh recruit -- a university professor -- were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcement agencies near the encounter site.

In a statement, Abbasi said: "Pakistan is gravely concerned over the escalation of systematic brutalities, killing of innocent civilians, and human rights violations committed by the Indian security forces with impunity" in Kashmir.

He alleged that the security forces have arrested the Hurriyat leadership while using force against peaceful protesters. He claimed that 14 people were killed in the last 36 hours.

The Kashmiris' struggle for a just, fair and legitimate right to self-determination calls in question the "collective conscience of the world", Abbasi said.

The people around the world must raise their voice against "Indian oppression", the prime minister said.

He urged the United Nations to play its role to enforce the inalienable right of Kashmiris to self-determination, Abbasi said.

Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination under the UN Charter and in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, he added.