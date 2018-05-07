Home World

Pakistan SC rejects review petitions of ex-Army chief Aslam Baig, ex-ISI head

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, rejected review petitions filed by two former military officers against the 2012 judgment.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court today dismissed review petitions moved by former chiefs of the country's army and the ISI against the court's landmark verdict holding them guilty of bribing politicians, including ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, to influence the elections in 1990.

The apex court, while hearing the Asghar Khan case in the 2012, had directed the Pakistan government to conduct a probe against former Army Chief General Aslam Baig and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani for allegedly bribing Rs 140 million to some politicians to defeat slain Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, rejected review petitions filed by two former military officers against the 2012 judgment.

Both Baig and Durrani had confessed to their role in bribing Rs 140 million, through a private bank, to different politicians, linked to Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) group, to use it for defeating Bhutto in the 1990 general elections.

Sharif, who had won the election to become the prime minister for the first time, is said to be the one of the beneficiaries.

The court had directed Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon and Advocate General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali to brief the court about the status of implementation of its verdict, and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

The case was filed by Air Marshal (retd) Asghar Khan in 1996 and it lingered until former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry gave a verdict in 2012.

The top judge, instead of directly ordering any action against the senior army officers, who had confessed to their role, asked the government to probe the case, fix responsibility and punish culprits.

So far, little headway has been made in the implementation of the verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aslam Baig Pakistan SC rejects review petitions of ex-Army chief

Comments

More from this section

Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm 

EU migration dispute heats up again before June summit

News agencies hail 'major step' by EU to make net giants pay for news

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'