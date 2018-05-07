Home World

SpaceX's powerful rocket tech could put lives at risk: NASA advisors

An approach used by SpaceX to make its Falcon 9 rocket more powerful could put the lives of astronauts at risk, NASA's safety experts have warned.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

SpaceX's (Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: An approach used by SpaceX to make its Falcon 9 rocket more powerful could put the lives of astronauts at risk, NASA's safety experts have warned.

To make the Falcon 9 rocket even more powerful, SpaceX came up with the idea of keeping the propellant at super-cold temperatures to shrink its size, allowing them to pack more of it into the tanks. But the approach comes with a major risk, The Washington Post reported on Saturday citing the experts.

The new approach requires the propellant to be loaded just before takeoff, while astronauts are aboard, but an accident during this manoeuvre, known as "load-and-go," could set off an explosion.

As NASA and SpaceX prepare to launch humans into orbit as early as this year, one watchdog group labelled load-and-go a "potential safety risk," the Post reported.

In a letter, a NASA advisory group warned that the method was "contrary to booster safety criteria that has been in place for over 50 years."

SpaceX suffered a setback in September 2016 when a Falcon 9 rocket blew up while it was being fuelled ahead of an engine test.

As a result of the explosion, a multi-million dollar satellite was lost. Although no one was hurt in the incident, it raised safety concerns in the minds of the people at NASA.

The report quoted NASA's William Gerstenmaier as saying that the agency had not decided whether it would allow SpaceX to load crews before loading the fuel.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Falcon 9 SpaceX

Comments

More from this section

Taliban attack Afghan police patrol in Kandahar, killing five

Sheikh Hasina says Myanmar needs to learn communal harmony from Bangladesh

Pakistan minister in 'satisfactory condition' after assassination bid

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'