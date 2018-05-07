Home World

Thousands join Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade

Thousands of people on Sunday joined the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade as it moved across the Japanese capital.

Published: 07th May 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tokyo's Rainbow Pride parade. (Photo | Instagram/ ogiziro)

By IANS

TOKYO: Thousands of people on Sunday joined the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade as it moved across the Japanese capital.

Some 7,000 people, mostly marchers and their supporters, and many of them dressed in flamboyant clothing, walked through parts of downtown Tokyo, Efe reported.

The course began in the trendy Shibuya district and slowly made its way 2.5 km south until it wrapped up in the sprawling and leafy Yoyogi Park, according to an itinerary published on the Tokyo Rainbow Pride official website.

About 37 different marching groups were part of the parade, and marchers carried the iconic rainbow flags of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender movement, as well as placards and signs with messages promoting respect for LGBT relationships.

At the end of the march, revelers gathered around a stage in Yoyogi Park to hear performances from Japanese pop stars and music groups.

Sunday's parade concluded a series of events for Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2018 that began with Pride Week on April 28, and featured parties and receptions across Tokyo.

Though Japanese society tends to be socially conservative, the country last year mandated in its Basic Policy for the Prevention of Bullying that schools should prevent bullying of students based on their sexual orientation, according to a Human Rights Watch report.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LGBT Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade Yoyogi Park

Comments

More from this section

Vladimir Putin: Russia's post-Soviet era tsar

Trump's lawyer Rudolph Giuliani says President not obligated to answer to Russia probe

Iran warns US not to exit nuclear deal

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats