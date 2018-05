By AFP

ALIAGA (TURKEY): A Turkish court on Monday ruled to keep in detention an American pastor jailed in Turkey for the last one and a half years on terror-related charges, setting the next trial hearing for July 18, an AFP correspondent said.

Andrew Brunson, head of a small Protestant church in the western city of Izmir, faces up to 35 years in jail if he is convicted in a case that has strained ties with Washington.