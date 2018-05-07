Home World

UK Foreign Secretary urges Trump to stay in Iran deal

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has urged US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, saying "it would be a mistake to walk away".

Published: 07th May 2018 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has urged US President Donald Trump not to abandon the Iran nuclear deal, saying "it would be a mistake to walk away".

Johnson, who is currently travelling to the US, made the remarks in a New York Times editorial published on Sunday.

"Of all the options we have for ensuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, this pact offers the fewest disadvantages," Johnson wrote of the deal signed in 2015.

Trump, a fierce critic of the deal, has until May 12 to decide if he will again waive sanctions against Iran in exchange for limitations on its nuclear ambitions.

In January, the last time he signed off on the pact, the President warned that it faced a "last chance". Trump has called for stricter measures, including curbing Iran's access to ballistic missiles.

"It has weaknesses, certainly, but I am convinced they can be remedied. Indeed at this moment Britain is working alongside the Trump administration and our French and German allies to ensure that they are," the Secretary said in the editorial.

Johnson said that the 2015 agreement "has helped to avoid a possible catastrophe".

Prior to the deal, Iran's nuclear plants held an estimated 11,500 centrifuges and nearly seven tonnes of low-enriched uranium - totals that would rise to nearly 20,000 centrifuges and eight tonnes of uranium, he added.

"Had the leaders of the Islamic Republic decided to go for a nuclear arsenal, they would have needed only a few months to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for their first bomb."

Johnson stated in the Times editorial that allies of the US had played a part in helping the Trump administration maximise the pressure on North Korea, "a strategy that now appears to be bearing fruit".

"We share the same concerns about Iran. I believe we are very close to a position that would address President Trump's concern... At this delicate juncture, it would be a mistake to walk away from the nuclear agreement and remove the restraints that it places on Iran," he added.

In Washington, Johnson will not meet Trump but is expected to hold talks with Vice President Mike Pence and National Security Adviser John Bolton, the Guardian reported.

Johnson is the last representative of the so-called "EU three" - France, Germany and Britain, key allies in negotiating the deal in 2015 - to meet the administration before the deadline.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, have lobbied Trump directly during meetings last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Trump's ex-lawyer could have made payments to other women: Giuliani

Stormy Daniels' attorney accuses Trump's team of making up facts

Afghan officials working with tribal elders to rescue abducted Indian engineers

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'