US' UN envoy Nikki Haley says she wont defend President Donald Trump's communication style

Published: 07th May 2018 03:17 PM

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Nikki Haley, America's envoy to the UN, has said she directly tells President Donald Trump when she is uncomfortable with what he speaks and would not defend his 'communication style'.

Haley, the top Indian-American diplomat, said that she does not believe she needs to publicly detail the private conversations she has with the president but noted that she thinks Trump is receptive to them.

"First of all, he has his communication style," Haley told CBS's 'Sunday Morning'.  "But you're not hearing me defend that."

"What I will tell you is if there is anything that he communicates in a way that I'm uncomfortable with, I pick up the phone and call him, and I tell him that. And I think that's something that he deserves from me," the 46-year-old former South Carolina governor said.

Haley hit back at the White House last month after a top adviser claimed that she was confused when she said the Trump administration would impose new sanctions on Russia.

"With all due respect, I don't get confused," Haley said in a statement.

Haley also said that the president should not shut down special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election but added that the investigation needs to wrap up quickly "for the good of the country."

Donald Trump Nikki Haley

