Home World

Will challenge disqualification verdict: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stated that the disqualification verdict for him should be challenged in the assembly.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File photo | AP)

By ANI

PAKISTAN: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, while addressing a rally in Mansehra in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), stated that the disqualification verdict for him should be challenged in the assembly.

"This law, this decision [to disqualify] would have to be taken to the assembly and changed. For that, I will need your vote," The Dawn reported Nawaz, as saying.

Last month, Pakistan's Supreme Court had disqualified Nawaz Sharif and former general secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen from contesting elections for the rest of their lives.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar, gave the unanimous verdict on several identical petitions pertaining to the duration of disqualification of a politician under Article 62(1)(f) of the Pakistan Constitution, reported Samaa TV.

The Article 62(1)(f) reads, "A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and righteous, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law."

Meanwhile, at the rally, the Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo (PML-N) also used the occasion to take a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is also his political rival, saying that 'naya [new] Pakistan' was only visible in Lahore and Punjab, as KP and Sindh continue to present a dull picture of 'old Pakistan,' according to several media reports.

On Sunday, the PTI chief, who seeks to become Pakistan's next prime minister, launched his party's campaign for the July elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Turkey's main opposition candidate demands more media coverage

Lebanese vote in first general election in nine years

Republican House Armed Service chair warns Trump against leaving Iran deal

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats