Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm 

Bride lost an arm and suffered injuries to her left hand. Five days later, the couple married in a hospital chapel, keeping the wedding date that had been planned.

By Associated Press

HARARE: A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm.

Groom Jamie Fox, 27, told The Associated Press Monday that in one week the couple went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience.

Fox and his then fiancée, Zenele Ndlovu, were canoeing on the Zambezi, one of Africa's longest rivers when a crocodile attacked them on April 30.

Zenele lost her right arm and suffered injuries to her left hand. Five days later, they married in a hospital chapel, keeping the wedding date that had been planned. Fox described the wedding as "incredible."

The wedding reception went ahead as planned, but the couple remained at the hospital.

