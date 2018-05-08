Home World

2 NASA astronauts to take spacewalk next week

The astronauts will swap out thermal control gear that circulates ammonia to keep the International Space Station systems cool.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

In this image provided by NASA, the Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 with food and experiments. It will remain attached to the orbiting outpost for about a month, returning to Earth in May. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Two NASA astronauts are set to go out for a spacewalk on May 16 to swap out thermal control gear that circulates ammonia to keep the International Space Station systems cool.

The excursion will be conducted by veteran spacewalkers Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel, NASA said in a blog post on Monday.

The two astronauts will conduct a second spacewalk on June 14, it added.

Space Station officials will preview the upcoming spacewalks live on NASA TV on Tuesday.

On May 20, just four days after the first spacewalk, Orbital ATK is planning to launch its resupply flight on a four day trip to the orbital laboratory.

For the cargo mission, Orbital ATK will launch its Cygnus spacecraft on an Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, NASA said.

Cygnus will resupply the Expedition 55 crew with new science experiments, crew supplies, station hardware and gear that will be installed on the June 14 spacewalk.

NASA also announced on Monday that it will host a media teleconference on May 10, to discuss select science investigations and technology demonstrations launching on the next Orbital ATK commercial resupply flight to space station.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASA astronuat spacewalk International Space Station

Comments

More from this section
Iran_Raju

All you need to know about 2015 Iran nuclear deal

Saudi Arabia to lift driving ban on women from June 2

Iran president Hassan Rouhani warns of  'problems' as US President Donald Trump's nuclear deal ​decision looms

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion