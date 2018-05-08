Home World

Afghan official says Taliban capture district compound in northern Baghlan

An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have captured a remote district compound in northern Baghlan province

Published: 08th May 2018

By Associated Press

KABUL: An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have captured a remote district compound in northern Baghlan province.

Provincial police chief Ekramuddin Sarih says the insurgents early today attacked and captured the compound Tala wa Barfak district.

Sarih said government forces retreated temporarily from the district compound but will soon plan a counterattack.

He said the rest of the district is under control of government forces. Sarih did not give any causality information.

The Taliban in a text message claimed responsibility for the attacks and said a "number" of police were killed.

Afghan Taliban attack

