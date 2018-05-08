Home World

Bangladesh Supreme Court defers former PM Khaleda Zia's bail hearing till tomorrow

Zia, 72, was sentenced to five years in jail in February by a lower court in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust.

Published: 08th May 2018 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh ex PM and main opposition BNP chief Khaleda Zia (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh's Supreme Court today deferred until tomorrow the hearing on a plea by the country's anti-corruption body challenging the bail granted to former prime minister and opposition BNP chief Khaleda Zia in a corruption case.

Zia, 72, was sentenced to five years in jail in February by a lower court in connection with the embezzlement of 21 million taka (about USD 250,000) in foreign donations meant for the Zia Orphanage Trust, named after her late husband Ziaur Rahman, a military ruler-turned-politician, during her 2001-2006 premiership.

The High Court on March 12 granted Zia a four-month interim bail, considering her age and health issues after the special court released the full verdict.

When the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the State moved the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, it suspended the bail order until May 8, allowing these two to start appeals against the bail.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, was scheduled to pass the order today, but it deferred the hearing until tomorrow.

As the judges started hearing the case in the morning, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam presented his arguments on the appeal challenging the bail petition.

Later, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam presented his arguments on behalf of the State.

Following their arguments, AJ Mohamamd Ali who appeared for Zia made arguments and pleaded for her bail.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior party leaders were present in the courtroom while party activists rallied around the Supreme Court complex prompting an extra security vigil in the neighbourhood.

Zia's imprisonment shook the country's political scenario ahead of the general elections in December this year.

The BNP, the main opposition outside parliament, alleged the trial was politically motivated to debar her from contesting elections, an allegation denied by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

Political analysts feared the BNP is facing political wilderness after Zia's conviction, which is likely to disqualify her from elections unless she could obtain a different verdict from the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bangladesh Khaleda Zia

Comments

More from this section

18 killed amid flooding, landslides in Rwanda

Malaysia's Jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urges voters to oust scandal-hit government

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams French personalities over statement on Quran

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion