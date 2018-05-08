Home World

China reports President Xi Jinping has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China today in a surprise visit by the North Korean leader ahead of an expected summit with US President Donald Trump.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

File image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, left, shake hands at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. (File | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un met in northeast China today in a surprise visit by the North Korean leader ahead of an expected summit with US President Donald Trump.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and Kim taking a seaside stroll in the northeastern city of Dalian and holding talks, while the official Xinhua news agency said the two leaders met on yesterday and today.

