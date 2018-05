By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani will respond on state television on Tuesday, shortly after US counterpart Donald Trump's expected withdrawal from the nuclear deal, an Iranian official told AFP.

"If Trump speaks, President Rouhani will respond tonight" on television, said the official on condition of anonymity.

A US official in Washington told AFP that Trump will announce he is pulling the United States out of the landmark nuclear deal signed with world powers in 2015.