Nepal PM KP Oli to receive PM Narendra​ Modi on his arrival

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be received by his Nepali counterpart in the country's historical and ancient city of Janakpur on May 11, according to the sources.

The sources further stated that hydro-electric project Arun III will be jointly inaugurated by both the leaders.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Modi's visit is to push connectivity, power and inland waterways between the two countries.

PM Modi is also likely to meet former Nepali Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sher Bahadur Deuba and also the Madhesi leadership.

Prime Minister Modi will be accorded ceremonial reception in Kathmandu on May 11 and civic reception on May 12.

PM Modi will also visit Muktinath temple, according to the sources.