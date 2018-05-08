Home World

Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog orders inquiry against former PM Nawaz Sharif over laundering USD 4.9 billion to India

NAB claims that the amount was laundered to the Indian finance ministry after which Indian foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase and Pakistan suffered as a result.

The court disqualified Sharif under Article 62 and 63 of Pakistan's Constitution. The articles state that a member of Parliament should be 'truthful' and 'righteous'.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has ordered an inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India, according to reports in the Pakistani media.

A statement by NAB, who ordered the inquiry based on a media report, claims that the amount was laundered to the Indian finance ministry after which Indian foreign exchange reserves witnessed an increase and Pakistan suffered as a result, reported Pakistan's Geo News.

According to media report, the incident is mentioned in the World Bank's Migration and Remittance Book 2016.

However, the details of the media report based on which NAB ordered inquiry, are not jotted in the statement.

This takes the country's former premier's legal battle a notches higher as Nawaz, his sons Hasan and Hussain, daughter Maryam, son-in-law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar are facing multiple corruption references in the accountability court.

The Pakistan SC had, on July 28 last year, disqualified Sharif from holding the office of the prime minister and had asked the NAB to file references against the Sharif family in connection with corruption cases against them.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London. 

