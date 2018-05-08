Home World

Trump not going to Jerusalem for US embassy opening: White House

President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel to open new US embassy in Jerusalem, the White House said, nnouncing that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the delegation.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

By AFP

WASHINGTON (US): President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel next week for the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, the White House said Monday, announcing that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the delegation.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband, senior White House aide Jared Kushner, will also be part of the US presidential delegation, along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

In December, Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in a break with his predecessors, and announced that the embassy would move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He had hinted in recent days that he could attend the embassy opening set for May 14, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel.

