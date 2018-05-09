Home World

50 migrants rescued in Greece after being held hostage by two Pakistani men​

The migrants, 38 Pakistanis, 10 Bangladeshis and two Sri Lankans, had been held in a complex of abandoned buildings east of the city of Thessaloniki.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

 

THESSALONIKI: Greek police say they have rescued 50 migrants who had been held hostage in northern Greece, allegedly by two Pakistani men who were extorting their families for money.

Police said today many of the rescued men were in bad physical condition, having been given minimal food and water.

One man required hospitalisation for pneumonia and dehydration.

The migrants, 38 Pakistanis, 10 Bangladeshis and two Sri Lankans, had been held in a complex of abandoned buildings east of the city of Thessaloniki, where most had been brought six days ago, although some were more recent arrivals.

Authorities were alerted to their plight by relatives who received demands for money for them to be released.

Two Pakistani men were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and blackmail, among other charges.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Greece migrant hostage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US set to reimpose sanctions on Iran after President Donald Trump junks landmark nuclear deal

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says will quit nuclear deal without European guarantees

European allies regret US President Donald ​Trump's decision on Iran deal while Israel, Saudi back it

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja