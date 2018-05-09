Home World

Anger, dismay, support: How the world sees US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

The following is a selection of reactions from around the globe to Trump's biggest foreign policy move since taking office.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum on the Iran nuclear deal from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal prompted furious reaction in Tehran, regret in Europe and cheers from Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The following is a selection of reactions from around the globe to Trump's biggest foreign policy move since taking office:

'Psychological warfare'

"This decision was an act of psychological warfare against Iran."

-- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Uranium enrichment to resume?

"I have instructed the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization to take the necessary measures for future actions so that, if necessary, we can resume industrial enrichment without limit."

-- Rouhani

Stay the course

"Stay true to your commitments as we will stay true to ours and together with the rest of the international community, we will preserve this nuclear deal."

-- European Union diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini

'Regret'

"France, Germany and the UK regret the US decision to leave the JCPOA. The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake. We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity and stability in the Middle East, notably Syria, Yemen and Iraq."

-- French President Emmanuel Macron, on Twitter, referring to the Iran deal by its formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

Compliance

"I call on other JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the JCPOA and on all other member-states to support this agreement."

-- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

'Bold decision'

"Israel fully supports President Trump's bold decision today to reject the disastrous nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Tehran."

-- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Support from Saudi

"The kingdom supports and welcomes the steps announced by the US president toward withdrawing from the nuclear deal... and reinstating economic sanctions against Iran."

--Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry

'Misguided'

"The reality is clear. The JCPOA is working... That is why today's announcement is so misguided... I believe that the decision to put the JCPOA at risk without any Iranian violation of the deal is a serious mistake."

-- former US president Barack Obama, whose administration brokered the 2015 deal

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump Barack Obama Iran Deal Hassan Rouhani Iran nuclear deal

Comments

More from this section
A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

Nine pro-government Syrian fighters killed in Israeli missile strike near Damascus

Iran to discuss response to US President Trump's exit from Iran nuclear deal with other parties

Turkey says fears 'new conflicts' after US President Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion