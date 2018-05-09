Home World

Canada to apologize for turning away Jews fleeing Nazi Germany before start of World War II

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he will apologize for Canada's refusal to admit Jewish asylum seekers fleeing Nazi Germany just months before the start of World War II.

Published: 09th May 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Right) greets Holocaust survivor Nate Leipciger before delivering remarks at the March of Living 30th anniversary gala in Toronto. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

OTTAWA (CANADA): Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that he will apologize for Canada's refusal to admit Jewish asylum seekers fleeing Nazi Germany just months before the start of World War II.

On May 13, 1939 the ocean liner MS St. Louis departed Germany with 907 German Jews aboard and crossed the Atlantic Ocean "desperate for safety and refuge from persecution," according to a statement from Trudeau's office.

The passengers however were not allowed to disembark at the ship's first destination, Cuba, and were subsequently denied entry in the United States, and Canada -- due to "discriminatory 'none is too many' immigration policy of the time," the statement read.

Forced to return to Europe, many of the passengers were sent to concentration camps, and 254 died in the Holocaust.

The date for the apology on the floor of the House of Commons has not yet been set.

"When Canada denied asylum to the 907 German Jews on board the MS St. Louis, we failed not only those passengers, but also their descendants and community," Trudeau said in a statement.

The apology "will not bring back those who perished or repair the lives shattered by tragedy," the prime minister acknowledged.

"But," he added, "it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge this difficult truth, learn from this story, and continue to fight against anti-Semitism every day, as we give meaning to the solemn vow: 'Never again.'"

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justin Trudeau Canada Prime Minister World War II

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Europe must save multilateralism, says Macron as US quits Iran deal

Trial of Italian migrant shooter Luca Traini opens in Italy

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Iran resumes nuclear program

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona