By AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France, Germany and Britain regretted US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"France, Germany, and the UK regret the U.S. decision to leave the JCPOA (Iran deal). The nuclear non-proliferation regime is at stake," he wrote on Twitter.

"We will work collectively on a broader framework, covering nuclear activity, the post-2025 period, ballistic activity, and stability in the Middle-East, notably Syria, Yemen, and Iraq," he added.