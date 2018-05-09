Home World

Iran to discuss response to US President Trump's exit from Iran nuclear deal with other parties

President Hassan Rouhani also said Iran could resume uranium enrichment without limit in response to Trump's announcement.

Published: 09th May 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday he'd send his foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump's decision to pull America from the deal. (AP)

By AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said it will hold talks with signatories to a nuclear deal after US President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to withdraw from the accord, which it branded "psychological warfare".

President Hassan Rouhani also said Iran could resume uranium enrichment "without limit" in response to Trump's announcement.

He said he would discuss Iran's response with the other parties to the 2015 deal -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union -- before announcing a decision.

Speaking on state television, Rouhani described Trump's decision as "an act of psychological warfare against Iran".

"I have instructed the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation to take the necessary measures for future actions so that if necessary we can resume industrial enrichment without limit," he said.

"We will wait several weeks before applying this decision. We will speak with our friends and allies, the other members of the nuclear agreement."

Rouhani said Iran had respected all its commitments under the nuclear agreement -- as verified by international inspectors.

"We see today which country does not respect its international commitments.

"The only regime that supported the position of Trump is the illegitimate Zionist regime," Rouhani added in reference to Israel.

The Iranian president appeared on the state broadcaster just minutes after Trump announced the historic decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement -- a move strongly opposed by the other parties to the deal.

"From this moment, the nuclear deal is between Iran and five countries," Rouhani said. "We must wait to see what the five great countries will do."

He said there would only be a "short period" in which to assess if Iran's interests could still be preserved in concert with the remaining parties to the deal.

"If our interests are not assured, I will speak to the people and inform them of the decisions that have been taken," Rouhani added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Iran Deal Iran nuclear deal Iran Hassan Rouhani

Comments

More from this section
A Ghadr-H missile, center, a solid-fuel surface-to-surface Sejjil missile and a portrait of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are displayed at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran. (AP)

Nine pro-government Syrian fighters killed in Israeli missile strike near Damascus

Anger, dismay, support: How the world sees US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Turkey says fears 'new conflicts' after US President Trump's decision on Iran nuclear deal

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion