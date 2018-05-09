Pompeo heading to Pyongyang to prepare summit: Trump

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Washington's chief diplomat Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for a landmark nuclear summit.

"At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un," Trump said, in a White House address.

Pompeo, who met Kim in Pyongyang last month while he was still director of the CIA, will arrive in the North in "virtually an hour," Trump said.

In addition to planning the summit, due later this month or early in June, Pompeo has been pressing the regime to release three detained US citizens.