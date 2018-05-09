Home World

Pompeo heading to Pyongyang to prepare summit: Trump

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Washington's chief diplomat Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for a landmark nuclear summit.   

Published: 09th May 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Washington's chief diplomat Mike Pompeo is on his way to North Korea to prepare for a landmark nuclear summit.   

"At this very moment, Secretary Pompeo is on his way to North Korea in preparation for my upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un," Trump said, in a White House address.

Pompeo, who met Kim in Pyongyang last month while he was still director of the CIA, will arrive in the North in "virtually an hour," Trump said.

In addition to planning the summit, due later this month or early in June, Pompeo has been pressing the regime to release three detained US citizens. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

France, Germany, Britain 'regret' Trump's decision on Iran: Emmanuel Macron

 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says 'fully supports' Trump's withdrawal from Iran deal

IMF says to begin talks with Argentina to strengthen economy 'in short order'

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion