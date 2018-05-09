Syria brands US President Trump withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal as 'aggression'

By AFP

DAMASCUS: Syria strongly condemned President Donald Trump's decision Tuesday to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and said its ally would overcome what it called US "aggression", state media reported.

Damascus "strongly condemns the US president's decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, which shows once again that the United States is not honouring its commitments and international agreements," a Syrian foreign ministry source was quoted as saying by SANA news agency.

It affirmed its "total support for the Islamic Republic of Iran... and confidence in its ability to overcome the impact of the aggressive position of the US administration that affects the security and stability of the region and the world".

Iran has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, providing military advisers and organising "volunteer" fighters.