Three US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home: Donald Trump
Published: 09th May 2018 07:57 PM | Last Updated: 09th May 2018 07:57 PM | A+A A-
WASHINGTON: Three American detainees have been freed by North Korea and are heading home with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US President Donald Trump said today.
"I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting.
They seem to be in good health," Trump tweeted.