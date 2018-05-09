Home World

Trial of Italian migrant shooter Luca Traini opens in Italy

The 28-year-old faces up to fifteen years in prison after embarking on a shooting spree on February 4, following the sordid murder of a young Italian woman allegedly at the hands of Nigerian drug deal

Published: 09th May 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Italian migrant shooter Luca Traini (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: The trial of Luca Traini, a far-right sympathiser who injured six Africans during a violent revenge attack in the Italian town of Macerata opened Wednesday.

The 28-year-old faces up to fifteen years in prison after embarking on a shooting spree on February 4, following the sordid murder of a young Italian woman allegedly at the hands of Nigerian drug dealers.

Pamela Mastropietro's body was found dismembered and stuffed into suitcases days before Traini's attack.

The two incidents, which occurred at the height of Italy's tense electoral campaign, shook the country and laid bare its deep tensions surrounding immigration.

Pro-migrant manifestations across Italy condemning the attack were in contrast to an outpouring of support for Traini who received messages of solidarity for his actions and, controversially, no politician paid a visit to his victims in hospital. 

Security was tight outside the court in Macerata where Traini faces charges of attempted murder and racial hatred.

The former security guard has admitted to the shooting but rejects allegations the attack was racially-motivated, insisting he wanted to target drug dealers. 

"I wanted to hit the dealers, like those who sold the drugs to Pamela. It is not my fault that in Macerata all the dealers are black," he said during an interrogation released in Italian media.

His defence team has provided a psychiatric report which states that Traini suffers from a personality disorder and that he was not completely aware of his actions at the time of the attack. 

The hearing was the first time that Traini's victims have come face to face with their attacker.

Speaking to the press, Aymere Innocent said: "We must pray for God to touch his heart," the Nigerian pastor sustained wounds to his ear during the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Italian migrant shooter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Europe must save multilateralism, says Macron as US quits Iran deal

Canada to apologize for turning away Jews fleeing Nazi Germany before start of World War II

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Iran resumes nuclear program

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona