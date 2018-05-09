United Nations chief calls on other signatories to stand by Iran nuclear deal after US exit

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the other signatories of the Iran nuclear deal to stick to their commitments after President Donald Trump announced the US exit from the accord.

"I call on other JCPOA participants to abide fully by their respective commitments under the JCPOA and on all other member-states to support this agreement," Guterres said in a statement, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the formal name of the nuclear deal.

The deal reached between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - imposed curbs to Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump said Tuesday the agreement was "defective" as he announced the US withdrawal and a decision to re-impose sanctions.

Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" by the US decision to pull out of the agreement that he again described as a "major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation and diplomacy".

The agreement has "contributed to regional and international peace and security," he said.

France, Britain and Germany said they remained committed to the deal and vowed to work on a broader accord with Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he would discuss the future of the agreement reached in 2015 with the Europeans, Russia and China.

The agreement was endorsed in a resolution adopted by the Security Council.