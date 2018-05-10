Flag-waving Malaysians cheer opposition election victory

Home World

Supporters of Malaysia's new government are taking to the streets of Kuala Lumpur to celebrate their unexpected election victory.

0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 A supporter waves a flag of the People's Justice Party outside palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | AP

By Associated Press

People stood on roadsides waving the white, blue and red flag of the opposition alliance that triumphed in Wednesday's national election. Cars honked their horns as they sped past.

One woman waving the opposition flag said she hoped "We'll have a better Malaysia now. Malaysia reborn!"

Malaysian voters were angered by a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister Najib Razak and new taxes. The victory by the alliance led by former authoritarian leader Mahathir Mohamad ends the ruling National Front's 60-year-old on power.

